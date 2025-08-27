Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: Cow Dung Ganpati Idols In Huge Demand In Dehradun

By Rohit Kumar Soni

Dehradun: This Ganesh Chaturthi, there is a surge in environmentally wise devotees, opting for eco-friendly celebrations. To begin with, a huge demand is being witnessed in Ganesha idols crafted from cow dung and the credit goes to 'Swadesh Kutumb', a self-help group, which has been preparing eco-friendly idols for the last few years.

According to Tripti Thapa, president of Swadesh Kutumb, cow dung has both environmental and religious significance. Known to dispel negative energies, cow dung is considered sacred and auspicious as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in it. The cow dung is one of the five ingredients of 'Panchagavya' and involved in many Hindu rituals. From environmental aspect, it has anti-pollutant qualities that purify the air when burnt, Thapa explained.

Idols made of cow dung (ETV Bharat)

"In view of the significance of cow dung, more and more devotees are opting for idols made from it. We have been crafting idols from cow dung but every year the demand for such idols increase. This year, there has been a spike in the demand with some going for the simple traditional idols and others opting for colourful ones. This time, people had booked for cow dung Ganesha idols much ahead of the festival. For people who could not make prior bookings, efforts are on to cater to them as well," Thapa said.

Ganesh idols of all sizes are on display (ETV Bharat)

According to Thapa, the idols are made by mixing powdered cow dung with natural ingredients like clay and wood dust to form a paste which is molded into an idol and later decorated with natural colours. Sometimes, colours are used as per the demand of the devotees, the self help group president added.

Idols are painted with natural dyes (ETV Bharat)

This year, Swadesh Kutumb had crafted a 21-inch idol from cow dung as per a special order and subsequently delivered to the devotee. Most of the idols range between two and a half to 18 inches and people are buying them enthusiastically, Thapa said.

Last year too, the tallest idol that was made was 21 inches. Swadesh Kutumb has received an order for a 24-inch Ganesh idol for 2026, Thapa added.

Cow dung used in making these idols is readily available as it is collected from bovines reared by some of the members of the organisation. "Special attention is paid to purity while preparing Ganesha idols from cow dung. Apart from dung, gangajal and clay are also used in preparing the idols. What's unique about these idols is that these are eco-friendly and does not cause any harm to the environment," Thapa said.

Kamdhenu cow idol also prepared from cow dung (ETV Bharat)

The process of making idols from cow dung begins in the summer because the scorching heat and intense sunlight during May and June helps in the drying process. After this, designs are created on the idols.

"This time, an idol of Kamdhenu cow or Surabhi, a divine wish-granting bovine Goddess, was also prepared from cow dung. Worshipping a Kamdhenu cow is believed to bring wealth and prosperity to the household. We have got many orders for such eco-friendly Kamdhenu cow idols," the president said.

Swadesh Kutumb has been making cow dung Ganesha idols for last few years (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pawan Thapa, a trainer said the main objective behind making Ganesha idols from cow dung is that it completely dissolves when immersed in the water, thereby enriching it with beneficial microbes and preventing pollution of water bodies. The cow dung releases oxygen that acts as a pH balance for water bodies that provide nutrients for aquatic life, he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and every part of Dehradun has been decked up to host Ganpati Bappa for the next 11 days.