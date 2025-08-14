ECI’s Motive Behind SIR Roll Revisions Will Soon Be Exposed, Says Tejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav warned on Thursday that once the Election Commission reveals details of the 65 lakh deleted voters, the true intentions behind the exercise will be laid bare. He also asserted that the NDA would “lose badly in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections”, and claimed credit for himself and his party for the apex court’s directions to the ECI.

“They have become naked after the Supreme Court’s interim order. They will become further naked after booth-wise details of 65 lakh deleted voters and the reasons for doing so are placed in the public domain. Everything will become crystal clear,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader was reacting to the apex court’s interim order to the ECI while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the ongoing SIR. He slammed the harassment of voters in Bihar on the pretext of the exercise and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders for it.

“Our fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue. The case will continue in the Supreme Court. It has given an interim order. We will keep a close watch on everything till the end, just like we did on the harassment of voters and deletion of their names,” he said.

Tejashwi iterated that he started the issue of hurry, non-transparency, intention, short duration, and timeline of the SIR just two days after its notification was issued on June 25, but was ridiculed by the ruling parties and the ECI.

“They planted news about intruders in the electoral rolls by quoting sources, but the ECI did not mention anything about such illegal people in its affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court. The Commission knew that it was committing mistakes. It was getting the enumeration forms filled by the booth level officers (BLOs) and getting signed by them,” Tejashwi added.

The RJD leader expressed surprise over the silence of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during the entire episode. “The CEC did not come forward even once. Now that the Supreme Court’s interim order has come, he would be too ashamed to come forward before the people and the country,” Tejashwi added.

Asserting that he and his party quickly understood the conspiracy behind SIR and started protesting against it, Tejashwi pointed out that the RJD was no longer just a ‘stick-wielding party’ but was big time into laptops, computers, data, artificial intelligence, data mining and data analysis.

“We understood what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were up to. We understood what the BJP wanted to do and what the government officers were doing. They have their own standards of dishonesty. The example of Bihar BJP organisational secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya is before us. How many times will he vote in five years?” he asked.

Tejashwi had alleged that Dalsaniya, who hails from Gujarat, had voted in several polls from Gujarat to Bihar in the past five years, by getting himself listed in the electoral rolls. He thanked all parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and their senior leaders, civil society organisations, social activists, and brilliant advocates for coming together in the fight against SIR.

Threatening to expose any wrongdoings that may happen during SIR in the coming days, the RJD leader said that he and Rahul will embark on ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ from August 17 to tell people about the game played under the garb of electoral roll revision.