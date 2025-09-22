ECI Team To Visit Poll-Bound Bihar
During their visit, the team would assess the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
By Santu Das
New Delhi: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit the poll-bound Bihar in the first week of October.
"A team from the ECI will visit Bihar in the first week of October. The team will include a senior officer of the ECI," sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat on Monday.
The tenure of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.
Notably, prior to the announcement of any Assembly elections, a delegation of the Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners, usually visits the concerned state.
During their visit, they reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. They also asked the concerned authorities to ensure a level playing field for free and fair elections.
Currently in Bihar, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being carried out by the poll panel.
It may be mentioned that at the very beginning of the SIR in the election-bound Bihar, the poll panel stated that its goal is to guarantee the inclusion of all eligible citizens' names in the electoral roll (ER) to allow them to exercise their voting rights, while ensuring that no ineligible voters are added.
The ECI said that various factors, including rapid urbanization, frequent migration, the emergence of young citizens eligible to vote, unreported deaths, and the addition of names of foreign illegal immigrants, have made it necessary to conduct a thorough revision to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the electoral rolls.
The final electoral roll will be published on September 30.
The ECI said any elector aggrieved by any decision of the ERO may appeal to the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer thereafter under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
