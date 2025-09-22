ETV Bharat / state

ECI Team To Visit Poll-Bound Bihar

File photo of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit the poll-bound Bihar in the first week of October.

"A team from the ECI will visit Bihar in the first week of October. The team will include a senior officer of the ECI," sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat on Monday.

During their visit, the team would assess the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The tenure of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.

Notably, prior to the announcement of any Assembly elections, a delegation of the Chief Election Commissioner, along with Election Commissioners, usually visits the concerned state.

During their visit, they reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections. They also asked the concerned authorities to ensure a level playing field for free and fair elections.