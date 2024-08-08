ECI Team Arrives In Kashmir For Two-day J&K Visit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India has begun meetings with the political parties in Srinagar for their feedback and suggestions on holding much-delayed assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the ECI arrived in Srinagar today morning and will begin meetings from 11. am with six recognised political parties. The two Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu are accompanying the CEC.
The parties include National Conference, PDP, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI(M) and Panthers Party. These parties have sent their representatives to meet the ECI and demand holding of assembly elections.
The ECI team will meet the Deputy commissioners and SSPs of the 20 districts of the UT in the afternoon and later in the evening with the Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole besides other election officials.
The ECI will hold meetings with the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Atal Dullo and director General of Police on Friday in Srinagar before leaving for Jammu where it will hold meetings with security agencies and later hold a press conference about the meetings it held in Jammu and Kashmir.
The ECI's visit comes a month ahead of the September 30 deadline put by the Supreme Court for holding elections in the UT.
Jammu and Kashmir has last seen assembly elections in 2014 when PDP-BJP formed the coalition government. However the government fell apart in June 2018 after which Jammu and Kashmir was put under president's rule.
Following the abrogation of Article 370, JK UT is administered by LG and his lone advisor.
Political parties have been demanding holding of assembly elections in the UT and restoration of statehood.