ECI Team Arrives In Kashmir For Two-day J&K Visit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India has begun meetings with the political parties in Srinagar for their feedback and suggestions on holding much-delayed assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the ECI arrived in Srinagar today morning and will begin meetings from 11. am with six recognised political parties. The two Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu are accompanying the CEC.

The parties include National Conference, PDP, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI(M) and Panthers Party. These parties have sent their representatives to meet the ECI and demand holding of assembly elections.

The ECI team will meet the Deputy commissioners and SSPs of the 20 districts of the UT in the afternoon and later in the evening with the Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole besides other election officials.