ECI Takes Steps To Make Kaliganj Bypoll In Bengal 'Inclusive, Accessible'

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken several steps to make the by-election to West Bengal's Kaliganj assembly constituency inclusive and accessible, a senior official said on Friday. Polling for the by-poll to the Kaliganj assembly constituency in Nadia district will be held on June 19 from 7 AM to 6 PM at 309 polling stations.

"Following the direction of the ECI to make the election inclusive, accessible and participative, we have taken several steps," the poll official said. There will be one model polling station (MPS), while two booths will be managed entirely by women personnel, he said.

The MPS will be managed by polling officials of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), he said, adding that the total number of electors in this polling station is 559.

"The model polling station will have a creche facility for children. It will be decked up in a way that will reflect the history of Nadia district," he said. The model polling is conceptualised to provide a pleasant and festive experience to the voters.