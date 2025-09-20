ECI Should Stop Acting In Front Of Media And Answer Rahul's Questions: Ashok Gehlot
He said this is the first time in history that ECI is demanding an affidavit from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Jaipur: Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sharpened his attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the poll body is working under pressure from the BJP. "The Election Commission should stop acting in front of the media and answer Rahul Gandhi's questions," he said.
The former Rajasthan chief minister said this is the first time in history that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "When the UPA government was in power at the Centre, several opposition leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, frequently questioned the ECI. But it has never asked for affidavits from them or treated them the way the Opposition leaders are being treated today," he added.
Gehlot said it's not about politics but to ensure that democracy remains strong in the country by guaranteeing the rights of citizens to vote. "Sometimes names are getting deleted surreptitiously, sometimes they are being added. Rahul Gandhi and his team worked hard to uncover the case of theft involving 1,250 votes in Karnataka. On Thursday, they also exposed another instance of 6,000 votes being stolen at one place. If ECI were impartial, this debate would never have arisen," he added.
According to Gehlot, the unearthing of voter theft cases raised suspicion among the public about the impartiality of the poll body, which is under pressure from the government, which is not appropriate for democracy. "When the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is presenting his views backed by data, the Commission should respond respectfully. There is a large section of the country that expresses doubts over the sanctity of EVMs. When the matter went to the Supreme Court, it also ordered the use of VVPAT, suspecting that there was room for irregularities. So the Election Commission should pay attention," he added.
#WATCH जयपुर: राजस्थान के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता अशोक गहलोत ने कहा, " राहुल गांधी कह चुके हैं कि हम कोई राजनीति नहीं कर रहे हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि देश में लोकतंत्र मजबूत रहे और वो तब रहेगा जब सभी नागरिकों को वोट का अधिकार मिलेगा…अगर विपक्ष के नेता आंकड़े देकर बात करें,… pic.twitter.com/T8F8Lx3kV7— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 20, 2025
Claiming that the matter of vote theft is not only of Gandhi's but also the issue of the Congress Party, Gehlot said people of the country came forward after seeing that the LoP has brought out serious malpractices. "Young, elderly people, women, regardless of caste or religion, should come forward and question ECI. Only then will the truth come out. The BJP has fielded its leaders who are saying that Gandhi is inciting the youth, and what happened in some countries can happen here too. Gandhi is not inciting anyone. He has only said he stands with voters," Gehlot added.
Gehlot said all political parties must unite to fight against vote theft. If the BJP were honest and not guilt-ridden, it should also question ECI on this issue. Instead, it has openly come out in support of ECI, which implies that the poll body is acting under the BJP's pressure.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Banswara on September 25 to lay the foundation stone of a nuclear power plant, Gehlot said the project has been delayed as it was initiated in 2002 under his chief ministership when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.
"We had requested the Centre to set it up in Banswara because a large dam was there. This project has been underway since then. This nuclear-based power plant is getting delayed due to negotiations with many countries. We also met with Canadian officials, and with their support, the project has been built in Rawatbhata. Now, after 22 years, this project is starting up, which will solve the electricity problem in the state. Although most of the electricity generated by NTPC goes to other states, Rajasthan will receive some of it," he added.
Also Read