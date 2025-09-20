ETV Bharat / state

ECI Should Stop Acting In Front Of Media And Answer Rahul's Questions: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sharpened his attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the poll body is working under pressure from the BJP. "The Election Commission should stop acting in front of the media and answer Rahul Gandhi's questions," he said.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said this is the first time in history that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "When the UPA government was in power at the Centre, several opposition leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, frequently questioned the ECI. But it has never asked for affidavits from them or treated them the way the Opposition leaders are being treated today," he added.

Gehlot said it's not about politics but to ensure that democracy remains strong in the country by guaranteeing the rights of citizens to vote. "Sometimes names are getting deleted surreptitiously, sometimes they are being added. Rahul Gandhi and his team worked hard to uncover the case of theft involving 1,250 votes in Karnataka. On Thursday, they also exposed another instance of 6,000 votes being stolen at one place. If ECI were impartial, this debate would never have arisen," he added.

According to Gehlot, the unearthing of voter theft cases raised suspicion among the public about the impartiality of the poll body, which is under pressure from the government, which is not appropriate for democracy. "When the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is presenting his views backed by data, the Commission should respond respectfully. There is a large section of the country that expresses doubts over the sanctity of EVMs. When the matter went to the Supreme Court, it also ordered the use of VVPAT, suspecting that there was room for irregularities. So the Election Commission should pay attention," he added.