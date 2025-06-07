ECI Officials Reject Rahul's Allegation Of Rigging In Maharashtra Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India officials on Saturday rejected Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls and called it completely absurd.

Referring to the Leader of Opposition in Lower House article titled "Match-fixing Maharashtra", published in a national daily, in which he questioned the outcome of the polls, sources in the Election Commission of India while rejecting his allegation told ETV Bharat that all elections in the country are held as per the law, adding the scale and accuracy with which elections are held are widely commended across the world.

"The entire nation is aware that each election process including the preparation of electoral rolls, polling and counting etc are all held by Government staff and that too in the presence of authorised representatives formally appointed by political parties/ candidates from polling station to constituency level," sources said.

Any misinformation being spread, by anyone, is not only a sign of disrespect towards the law, but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their own political party and demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections, they said.

"After any unfavourable verdict by the voters, trying to defame the Election Commission by saying that it is compromised, is completely absurd," sources added.

Referring to Maharashtra polls, sources said, "During Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 6,40,87,588 electors, who reached the polling station from 7 am to 6 pm, voted. About 58 lakh votes were polled per hour on average. Going by these average trends, nearly 116 Lakh voters could have voted in the last two hours. Therefore, the casting of 65 lakhs votes by electors in two hours is much below the average hourly voting trends."

"Further, in every polling booth, the voting progressed in front of the polling agents formally appointed by candidates/political parties. INC's nominated candidates or their authorized agents have not raised any substantiated allegations with regards to any kind of abnormal voting at the time of scrutiny before the Returning Officer and the Election Observers on the next day," they said.

Sources said electoral rolls in India including Maharashtra are prepared as per the Representation of People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. As per law, either just before the elections and/or once every year, a Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls is conducted and a final copy of the electoral rolls is handed over to all the national/state political parties, including Congress.

"After the finalisation of these electoral rolls during Maharashtra elections, as against 9,77,90,752 electors, only a total of 89 appeals were filed before the 1st appellate authority (DM) and only 1 appeal was filed before the 2nd appellate authority (CEO). Therefore, it is amply clear that there was no grievance of INC or any other political parties before the conduct of Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024," sources added.