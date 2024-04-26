ECI Writes to Jammu and Kashmir Govt Over Rescheduling of Voting for Anantnag Rajouri LS Seat

Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering rescheduling the election of Anantnag Rajouri parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir following the request of several political parties.

In an official communique, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to furnish a report over the road and weather conditions and the accessibility related constraints in the said seat for rescheduling of the General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024, in the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several political leaders citing adverse road conditions and inclement weather, In response to representations submitted by political leaders the ECI has intervened by writing a letter to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Electoral Officer of the region.

The representations, signed by prominent political leaders including BJP President J&K-UT Ravinder Raina, J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, J&K Peoples' Conference Imran Raza Ansari, DPAP candidate Advocate Mohammad Saleem Paray and LS candidates Ali Mohammad Wani and Arshid Ali Lone underscored the urgent need for rescheduling due to logistical challenges and weather-related constraints. Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to go to polls on May 7.

In its response to the state authorities, the Election Commission of India has requested a comprehensive report on the prevailing road conditions, weather related issues, and accessibility challenges encountered in the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency.

Additionally, the Commission has sought insights into any other relevant factors highlighted in the representations or otherwise, emphasizing the need for swift action to address the concerns raised by political leaders.