ECI Issues Notification For First Phase Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission of India today issued notification for the first phase of assembly elections in which 24 segments are slated for poll on September 18.

In the first phase, 24 assembly segments are slated for elections including Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag (West), Anantnag, Srigufara-Bijbehara, Shangus - Anantnag (East), Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhaderwah, Doda, Doda (West), Ramban and Banihal.

Per the ECI notification, the candidates can file nomination papers for these seats till August 27 while scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on August 28. ECI has fixed August 30 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Before the ECI notification, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor issued a separate notification calling upon the voters of these 24 constituencies to elect members of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

The elections will be held in the Union Territory in three phases, with second phase held on 25 September in which 26 seats are slated for polls and third and final phase will be held on 1 October when 40 seats are slated for the elections.

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir 10 years after 2014. In 2014, PDP and BJP formed the coalition government which lasted until June 19, 2018 when the BJP withdrew support to PDP when Mehbooba Mufti was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir was put under president's rule administered by a governor.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP government aboragated the Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories. Since then the UT is administered by an LG and his lone advisor.