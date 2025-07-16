ETV Bharat / state

ECI Ensuring No Elector Is Left Out In Bihar SIR

By Santu Das

New Delhi: With 10 days remaining for submitting the filled enumeration forms in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no eligible elector is left out in the state, sources in the poll panel claimed on Wednesday.

As per the SIR, in order to get one's name in the Draft Electoral Roll to be published on 1st August, the strict condition for an elector is to sign and submit the pre-printed enumeration form before 25th July.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been visiting households to collect enumeration forms across the state.

Sources in the poll panel told ETV Bharat that, keeping in view that only 10 days are left for submitting the filled enumeration forms, the ECI has directed the BLOs to again visit those households where the electors were temporarily absent in their previous visits, in a bid to ensure that no eligible voters are left out.

The third round of household visits by the nearly 1 lakh BLOs will soon begin to collect the filled enumeration forms of the remaining electors in the poll-bound state.

The BLOs are being supported in their efforts by the 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by all political parties.

In addition to that, for facilitating the electors, special camps are being set up in all the Urban Local Bodies across Bihar. They are also being encouraged by the BLOs to fill up their forms online using their mobile phones through the ECINet App, sources in the ECI said.