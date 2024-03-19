EC Directs West Bengal Government to Appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP

Kolkata (West Bengal): Sanjay Mukherjee was named the new DGP of West Bengal by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, one day after IPS officer Vivek Sahay was named the state's next director general of police.
More updates awaited.
