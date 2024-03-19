EC Directs West Bengal Government to Appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 minutes ago

EC Directs West Bengal Government to Appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP

Election Commission directs West Bengal govt to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Sanjay Mukherjee was named the new DGP of West Bengal by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, one day after IPS officer Vivek Sahay was named the state's next director general of police.

More updates awaited.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.