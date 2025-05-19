ETV Bharat / state

EC Training Field Poll Officials From Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday began a capacity-building training programme for BLO supervisors from Jharkhand. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the two-day programme for frontline election functionaries from the state.

The participants, numbering 402, include district electoral officers, electoral registration officers, booth-level officers (BLOs) and BLO supervisors. Over the past three months, the Election Commission (EC) has trained more than 3,000 such participants from across the country.

In his inaugural address, CEC Kumar commended the exemplary hard work and dedication demonstrated by the participants at the grassroots level in Jharkhand during enrolment of electors.

He also exhorted the participants, who will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals under electoral laws, to make the electors aware of these provisions.