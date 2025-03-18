ETV Bharat / state

EC To Introduce New Option In Its Software To Find 'Ghost Voters'

The new option introduced for the detection of 'ghost voters' would help EROs find out if there are multiple names on a particular EPIC number.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 9:16 AM IST

Kolkata: Amid the Trinamool Congress highlighting the issue of 'fake voters', the Election Commission has decided to introduce a new option in its software for the detection of 'ghost voters', an official said on Monday. The new option would help the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) find out if there are multiple names on a particular EPIC number, the official said.

"The chief electoral officers in all states have been informed about this decision," he said. On Monday, a letter was sent to the chief electoral officers of the states informing them about a new module for correcting 'duplicate EPIC numbers', the official said.

Until now, the state election officers or the district EROs could not see the identity cards or EPIC numbers of voters from their end and thus missed out on those with similar EPIC numbers in other states, the official added.

Acting Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Dibyendu Das on Monday held a virtual meeting with senior officials in the districts and briefed them about the decision, he said. Corrections in the voter list of West Bengal have been ordered to be completed by March 21, he added.

Kolkata: Amid the Trinamool Congress highlighting the issue of 'fake voters', the Election Commission has decided to introduce a new option in its software for the detection of 'ghost voters', an official said on Monday. The new option would help the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) find out if there are multiple names on a particular EPIC number, the official said.

"The chief electoral officers in all states have been informed about this decision," he said. On Monday, a letter was sent to the chief electoral officers of the states informing them about a new module for correcting 'duplicate EPIC numbers', the official said.

Until now, the state election officers or the district EROs could not see the identity cards or EPIC numbers of voters from their end and thus missed out on those with similar EPIC numbers in other states, the official added.

Acting Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Dibyendu Das on Monday held a virtual meeting with senior officials in the districts and briefed them about the decision, he said. Corrections in the voter list of West Bengal have been ordered to be completed by March 21, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSIONELECTORAL REGISTRATION OFFICERSTRINAMOOL CONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.