EC To Introduce New Option In Its Software To Find 'Ghost Voters'

Kolkata: Amid the Trinamool Congress highlighting the issue of 'fake voters', the Election Commission has decided to introduce a new option in its software for the detection of 'ghost voters', an official said on Monday. The new option would help the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) find out if there are multiple names on a particular EPIC number, the official said.

"The chief electoral officers in all states have been informed about this decision," he said. On Monday, a letter was sent to the chief electoral officers of the states informing them about a new module for correcting 'duplicate EPIC numbers', the official said.

Until now, the state election officers or the district EROs could not see the identity cards or EPIC numbers of voters from their end and thus missed out on those with similar EPIC numbers in other states, the official added.

Acting Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Dibyendu Das on Monday held a virtual meeting with senior officials in the districts and briefed them about the decision, he said. Corrections in the voter list of West Bengal have been ordered to be completed by March 21, he added.