EC Tells Cong: Allegations Of Slowdown In Updating Haryana Results 'Ill Founded'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was informed by ECI that there was no record to support his "ill-founded allegation" of slowdown updating of Haryana poll results.

By PTI

Published : 18 minutes ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday told Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that there was nothing on record to substantiate his "ill-founded allegation" of slowdown in updating of Haryana poll results.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.

In its response, the poll authority said counting of votes is being carried out as per Rule 60 of Conduct of Election Rules at the designated counting centres and by the designated authorities following statutory and regulatory regime. The EC said the entire counting process in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers and micro-observers as per rules.

"There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results. Your memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J-K," it told Ramesh.

