EC team holds meeting with Punjab officials to review preparedness for LS polls

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

Ahead of the Lok sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday held a meeting with the administration and police officials in Punjab.

Chandigarh: A five-member team of the Election Commission (EC) on Monday held a meeting with the administration and police officials in Punjab to review the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to an official release.

The EC team was led by Deputy Chief Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar. Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo, Principal Secretary S B Joshi, Secretary Soumyajit Ghosh and Under Secretary K P Joshi were part of the team. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, the release said.

During the meeting, Verma and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said no stone will be left unturned to conduct free and fair elections in Punjab. The CEO told the EC team that all the 24,433 polling stations in the state are equipped with facilities like ramps, drinking water, electricity, lighting, toilets, furniture, proper signage, waiting sheds and wheelchairs, etc. All polling stations also have internet facility for webcasting.

Sibin C informed the EC team that all measures for the welfare of polling staff will also be taken as per the poll panel's guidelines. He said stern action will be initiated against officials if any complaint is received against them and they are found involved in favouritism. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav told the EC team that all senior superintendents of police are monitoring interstate and international borders and high-tech checkpoints have been set up across the state.

Police officials are working in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to check any smuggling or infiltration at the international border, he said. The EC team asked all officials to perform their duties fearlessly and with utmost dedication to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections in the state, the release said.

