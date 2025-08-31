ETV Bharat / state

EC Targets New Voter Cards For All Bihar Voters Post SIR

The final voters' list will be published on September 30, and assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in November.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) go door-to-door to help voters fill out enumeration forms and collect completed forms under the Special Intensive Revision Campaign (SIR), as part of efforts to ensure no eligible voter is left behind, in Begusarai district, Bihar on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) go door-to-door to help voters fill out enumeration forms and collect completed forms under the Special Intensive Revision Campaign (SIR), as part of efforts to ensure no eligible voter is left behind, in Begusarai district, Bihar on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission plans to issue new voter identity cards to all electors of Bihar after the completion of the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, officials said on Sunday. They added that a final call on when the new cards will be issued is yet to be taken by the poll authority. Officials said while the plan is to issue every Bihar voter with a new voter card, a final call on when and how the exercise will be carried out is yet to be taken.

When electors were given enumeration forms, they were asked to submit the filled-out document along with their latest photograph. The new photograph will be used to update records and issue fresh voter cards. According to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1, the state has 7.24 crore electors. The final voters' list will be published on September 30, and assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in November.

The term of the present assembly ends on November 22, and a new House has to be constituted before that. According to the EC, 99 per cent of those who had filled the enumeration forms have so far submitted their documents. Nearly 30,000 people have filed pleas for inclusion in the voters' list as their names were missing from the draft rolls.

Separately, Bihar has become the first state where the number of electors per polling station has been reduced from 1500 to a maximum of 1200 as part of a rationalisation exercise to ensure lesser crowding of polling stations on voting day. Due to rationalisation, the number of polling stations in the state has gone up from 77,000 to 90,000.

The rationalisation exercise will eventually be carried out pan-India. In the last Lok Sabha elections, there were 10.5 lakh polling stations in the country. (With PTI Inputs)

