EC Statement On Duplicate EPIC Numbers Confirms Voter List Anomalies In Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal said Sunday's statement by the Election Commission that duplicate numbers do not necessarily imply fake voters backed its claims about the inclusion of non-resident voters in the state's electoral list to help a particular party.

Amid reports flagging issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the EC in a statement said while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some voters "may be identical," other details such as demographic information, assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

"Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or Union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral rolls and nowhere else," the EC said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told reporters that the EC's statement "confirms our claims that there are names in the electoral list which had been included after conclusion of previous polls. This is aimed at helping BJP get more votes." "These names don't tally with the list of permanent residents of a constituency and are aimed at helping the ruling party at the Centre. Our supremo Mamata Banerjee had pointed out this anomaly days back," he added.