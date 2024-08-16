ETV Bharat / state

EC Showcases Unique Polling Stations In Jammu And Kashmir's Upcoming State Elections

Srinagar: As Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday afternoon unveiled the election schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, he drew attention to three polling stations that stand out due to their exceptional geographical settings.

The Koragbal, Seemari, and Dal Lake floating polling stations are remarkable for their unique locations. These stations exemplify the challenges and adaptations required to conduct elections in the diverse terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nestled in the Gurez assembly constituency along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, Koragbal polling station serves a population that is entirely Scheduled Tribes (ST). This remote station saw an impressive voter turnout of 80.01 per cent during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its location highlights the electoral commitment in areas with limited access and heightened security concerns.

Located in the Kupwara district, the Seemari polling station is the first of its kind in the area. Despite facing logistical and security hurdles, it consistently achieves high voter turnout, showcasing resilience and dedication amidst challenging conditions.

In Srinagar, Dal Lake is home to three floating polling stations. The Khar Mohalla Aabi Karpora polling station, one of the lake's floating setups, serves only three voters. Ferries and Shikaras are used to transport the polling team, ensuring that even the most isolated voters have access to the electoral process.