EC Showcases Unique Polling Stations In Jammu And Kashmir's Upcoming State Elections

Srinagar: As Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday afternoon unveiled the election schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, he drew attention to three polling stations that stand out due to their exceptional geographical settings.
The Koragbal, Seemari, and Dal Lake floating polling stations are remarkable for their unique locations. These stations exemplify the challenges and adaptations required to conduct elections in the diverse terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.
Nestled in the Gurez assembly constituency along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, Koragbal polling station serves a population that is entirely Scheduled Tribes (ST). This remote station saw an impressive voter turnout of 80.01 per cent during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its location highlights the electoral commitment in areas with limited access and heightened security concerns.
Located in the Kupwara district, the Seemari polling station is the first of its kind in the area. Despite facing logistical and security hurdles, it consistently achieves high voter turnout, showcasing resilience and dedication amidst challenging conditions.
In Srinagar, Dal Lake is home to three floating polling stations. The Khar Mohalla Aabi Karpora polling station, one of the lake's floating setups, serves only three voters. Ferries and Shikaras are used to transport the polling team, ensuring that even the most isolated voters have access to the electoral process.
In a post accompanied by photographs of these unique polling stations, the Election Commission of India (ECI) emphasized its commitment to reaching every voter, stating, "ECI does #WhateverItTakes to reach every last voter traversing the difficulties of terrain or otherwise."
Unique #PollingStations #Koragbal #Seemari #DalLake#ECI does #WhateverItTakes to reach every last voter traversing the difficulties of terrain or otherwise.#J&KElections pic.twitter.com/crkk3FccUi— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 16, 2024
These unique polling stations are part of the 11,838 that will be established across 9,169 locations in Jammu and Kashmir for its first state elections since the revocation of its special status in 2019. The elections are set to unfold in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the results scheduled for October 4.
Jammu and Kashmir has been governed by a Lieutenant Governor and a single advisor since August 5, 2019, following the BJP's withdrawal of support from the PDP-BJP administration in June 2018. The region was initially placed under the President's Rule, which was extended after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories. This election marks a significant step towards restoring representative governance in the region.
