EC Removes BSF Personnel from Election Duty after 'Molestation' Complaint

By PTI

Published : May 20, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

Amid the ongoing polling day in Bengal's Uluberia, a woman faced molestation and filed a complaint against a BSF personnel. Following this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) removed the accused from election duty.

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday removed a BSF personnel from poll duty in the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency following a complaint of molestation against him, an official said.

A woman lodged the molestation complaint at Uluberia Police Station on Sunday evening, he said. We have removed him from election duty. We are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law, the poll panel official told PTI.

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls commenced across seven parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal amid tight security on Monday.

The Election Commission has designated over 57 per cent of the polling stations as sensitive, and deployed over 60,000 personnel of central forces, in addition to around 30,000 policemen.

The number of security forces deployed for this phase surpasses that of any of the earlier four phases in the state, the official added.

