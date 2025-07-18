ETV Bharat / state

Over 5.76 Lakh Bihar Electors Enrolled At Multiple Places: EC Data

Election Commission on Thursday said that 89.7 per cent of the existing electors have given their EFs to be included in the draft electoral roll.

People stand in a queue to cast their vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Vaishali on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
People stand in a queue to cast their vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Vaishali on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 7:31 AM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has so far found that over 5.76 lakh electors in Bihar are enrolled at multiple places and over 12.55 lakh have probably died. As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's voters' list continues, official data also states that out of nearly 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh were not found at their addresses during the house-to-house visit of booth-level officers.

According to data, over 17.37 lakh electors have probably permanently shifted. The poll authority underlined that the figures will change in the coming days. On July 14, the poll panel had said that as on that date, the names of over 6.60 crore or 83.66 per cent of the total 7.89 crore electors of Bihar will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1.

The figures would change later. The list will include all electors whose forms have been received by the deadline. Focused efforts through newspaper advertisements and direct contact are being made with electors who may have temporarily migrated out of the state to ensure that they are able to fill their enumeration forms (EFs) well in time and have their names also included in the draft roll.

The EC said as of Thursday, 89.7 per cent of the existing electors (7.08 crore) have given their EFs to be included in the draft electoral roll.

To re-verify the electors who have not been found at their addresses even after three visits of BLOs, the information on such persons who are probably deceased, permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places is being shared with district presidents of political parties and the 1.5 lakh booth-level agents appointed by them so that they can confirm the exact status of such electors before July 25.

Special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar to facilitate the voters. (With PTI Inputs)

