ETV Bharat / state

EC 'Colluding' With BJP To 'Steal' Votes In Bihar, Alleges RJD's Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Election Commission is helping BJP leaders to secure two voter ID cards in the state.

EC 'Colluding' With BJP To 'Steal' Votes In Bihar, Alleges RJD's Tejashwi
A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST

1 Min Read

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of "colluding" with the BJP to "steal" votes in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year. He also alleged that the poll panel was "helping BJP leaders secure two voter cards".

“It is a fact that the Election Commission (EC) is colluding with the BJP to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the coming assembly polls. In fact, the draft electoral rolls published by the EC after the initial exercise of the special intensive revision (SIR) should be called ‘dacoity’ of votes.

The EC is helping BJP leaders to secure two voter ID cards in the state," Yadav alleged, while talking to reporters. The RJD leader charged Muzaffarpur Mayor Nirmala Devi with possessing dual voter ID cards.

"Muzaffarpur Mayor, a probable candidate of the BJP in the coming assembly polls, possesses two voter ID cards in two different booths in a Vidhan Sabha constituency as per the draft electoral rolls. Surprisingly, her two family members also have two voter ID cards separately in two different booths in the same assembly constituency," he claimed.

Tejashwi also asked, "How did such an anomaly occur? Who should be held responsible for this?"

Also Read

  1. Tejashwi Terms Bihar SIR BJP 'Conspiracy', Slams ECI For Not Obeying SC Orders

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of "colluding" with the BJP to "steal" votes in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year. He also alleged that the poll panel was "helping BJP leaders secure two voter cards".

“It is a fact that the Election Commission (EC) is colluding with the BJP to steal votes in Bihar ahead of the coming assembly polls. In fact, the draft electoral rolls published by the EC after the initial exercise of the special intensive revision (SIR) should be called ‘dacoity’ of votes.

The EC is helping BJP leaders to secure two voter ID cards in the state," Yadav alleged, while talking to reporters. The RJD leader charged Muzaffarpur Mayor Nirmala Devi with possessing dual voter ID cards.

"Muzaffarpur Mayor, a probable candidate of the BJP in the coming assembly polls, possesses two voter ID cards in two different booths in a Vidhan Sabha constituency as per the draft electoral rolls. Surprisingly, her two family members also have two voter ID cards separately in two different booths in the same assembly constituency," he claimed.

Tejashwi also asked, "How did such an anomaly occur? Who should be held responsible for this?"

Also Read

  1. Tejashwi Terms Bihar SIR BJP 'Conspiracy', Slams ECI For Not Obeying SC Orders

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RJD LEADER TEJASHWI YADAVELECTION COMMISSIONBJPSPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISIONBIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power Meets Portability

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.