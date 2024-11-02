ETV Bharat / state

EC Accepts Jharkhand Govt's Proposal To Appoint Alka Tiwari As Chief Secretary

Ranchi: The Election Commission on Friday accepted the Jharkhand government's proposal to appoint Alka Tiwari as the chief secretary of the poll-bound state.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20. Tiwari, who is from the 1988 batch, is currently the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre. Before this, the poll panel had also consented to the proposal of a five-month extension of the tenure of former chief secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, sources said.

Meanwhile, the state government issued a notification announcing the appointment of Tiwari as the chief secretary. "The proposal for appointment has been approved by the Election Commission of India," a notification from the department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha said. Her husband and 1986-batch retired IAS officer Dr DK Tiwari had earlier held the topmost bureaucratic post in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a post on X said: "Mr Khiangte has retired from the post of Chief Secretary of Jharkhand government. Thank you very much for serving the state of Jharkhand. Wish a happy future."

Alka Tiwari is a postgraduate in psychology from Meerut University and received the Governor’s gold medal for being the top student. She did her MSc from the University of Manchester in the UK, where she excelled in the 'Management & Implementation of Development Projects' course and received the gold medal.

Additionally, she is a law graduate from Ranchi University. She has also completed short-term courses on 'Rethinking Financial Inclusion' from Harvard University, USA, and 'Public Fiscal Management for Financial Advisors' from Duke University, USA. She has held various positions, including deputy commissioner of Gumla and Lohardaga districts in Jharkhand.