Eating CM's Samosas Is 'Anti-Govt', Says CID; Here's What Caused Political Furore In Himachal

Shimla: A few years ago, when the Uttar Pradesh Police went to search for SP leader Azam Khan's missing buffaloes, it had created a buzz in the social media. Now, a similar situation has risen in Himachal Pradesh, where a CID investigation was initiated after 'samosas' ordered for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was eaten up by security personnel.

Making the matter more ridiculous, the CID report has termed the act of eating CM's samosas an 'anti-government' activity. The report has sparked a political row in Himachal Pradesh leaving the government embarrassed.

The incident took place on October 21 when samosas were ordered from a popular hotel in Lakkar Bazaar in Shimla for the CM, who was supposed to visit CID headquarters. However, the samosas were mistakenly served to security guards, who enjoyed those with chutney, oblivious that the snacks were meant for the CM. The incident led to an investigation and the report was sent to the CID headquarters. But the report got leaked and went viral on social media.

How CM's samosas landed elsewhere?

The report makes it is clear that the investigation was conducted with utmost sincerity since the matter pertained to the head of the state. It is also evident that several police personnel were questioned during the investigations. The report stated that CM Sukhu was scheduled to reach the CID headquarters and an SI was asked to bring refreshments from a hotel in Lakkar Bazaar. The SI sent an ASI and HHC to bring the food packets from the hotel and they later arrived with samosas and cakes in three boxes.

As instructed, the ASI and HHC handed over the refreshments to a woman inspector near the reception and she was told that the boxes were for the CM. The woman inspector had ordered to keep the three boxes at the office of SP, Anti Narcotics Trafficking Force. The mistake occurred after this level as the samosas were served to the security personnel instead of Sukhu.

An inquiry was ordered by the Inspector General of Police, CID on October 21 and a DSP rank officer was asked to conduct the investigations. The report revealed that an SI and a head constable mistakenly served tea and snacks to the security personnel present at the IG, CID office. The report has termed the incident of eating samosas meant for the CM, an 'anti-government' act.

Samosas trigger political row

The incident has triggered a political row with the BJP cornering the Congress-led government over this issue. BJP leaders said although other scams are happening in the state, the government is concerned about the samosas. They alleged that the government is not bothered about development, but about the samosas that were ordered for CM. It seems that the state is being mocked by terming the act as "anti-government".

Himachal Pradesh Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "The samosas did not land where they were supposed to reach and got lost in between. This is probably a serious issue for the government, so an investigation was conducted immediately and it was termed as an 'anti-government' activity. The Opposition did not eat the samosas, whoever ate those must have been a part of the government. Major corruptions are occurring in Himachal but are not being investigated."

BJP leader Randhir Sharma has also slammed the government saying, "Sukhu government is more concerned about samosas than development of the people and the state."