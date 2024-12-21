ETV Bharat / state

Eastern Railway Cancels 30 Pairs Of Local Trains Daily Till Feb 1

The cancellations, diversions of services will be due to construction of bowstring girder bridge, replacing old Benaras Road overbridge between Howrah and Liluah stations.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Kolkata: Passengers will have a tough time commuting in the Eastern Railway's Howrah division as it announced the cancellation of 30 pairs of suburban trains daily from Saturday to February 1 next year for the construction of a flyover.

The cancellations, diversions and rescheduling of services will be due to the construction of a state-of-the-art bowstring girder bridge, replacing the old Benaras Road overbridge between Howrah and Liluah stations, a senior ER official said.

The cancellations will include 15 pairs of Howrah-Bandel-Howrah locals, 11 pairs of Howrah-Sheoraphuli-Howrah locals, two pairs of Howrah-Belur Math-Howrah locals and two pairs of Howrah-Shrirampur-Howrah locals, divisional railway manager (DRM), Howrah division, Sanjeev Kumar said. Movement of several express trains will be controlled during the period, leading to delays in reaching their destinations from 20 minutes to one hour, he said.

These trains will include 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Kumbha Express, 12328 Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express, 15272 Muzaffarpur-Howrah Jansadharan Express, 13030 Mokama-Howrah Express and Raxaul-Howrah Mithila Express, Kumar said. Some other passenger trains will be rescheduled or diverted during the construction period of the flyover till February 1, he said.

