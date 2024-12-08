Easing Rules For Minority Institutions: Karnataka Cabinet Scraps 50% Admission Quota

Bengaluru: In a bid to ease rules for minority-run educational institutions, the Karnataka government has scrapped the mandatory admission quota of enrolling 50 percent students from minority communities to retain its minority status.

This move, approved at a cabinet meeting, aims to address challenges faced by institutions run by smaller minority communities like Christians, Jains, Sikhs, and Parsis.

As per the existing rules, institutions offering higher and technical education are to enroll at least 50 percent of the students from minority communities. Fulfilling this norm often became difficult for smaller communities with their limited population base in the state. The revised rules are set to be included in the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Provision and Conditions for Recognition of Minority Educational Institutions) Rules, 2024.

According to the proposed provision, the percentage-based admission criteria will no longer be mandatory and this will be applicable to the pre-university (PU), undergraduate, and postgraduate institutions. The medical colleges, however, remain excluded from the reform.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, "This decision aligns with the constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 30 and the recommendations of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions. It provides much-needed flexibility to institutions while preserving their minority character."

The decision has garnered mixed reactions. Institutions representing smaller minorities have welcomed the move, citing long-standing challenges in meeting the rigid quota. On the other hand, many Muslim-run institutions, which generally have no difficulty fulfilling the 50 percent requirement, have expressed concerns. They argued that the change may dilute the essence of minority status by allowing non-minority students to dominate admissions.

Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan acknowledged these concerns but clarified, "The rules cannot be selectively applied to one community while relaxing these for others. This reform ensures uniformity and inclusivity across all minority groups."

"While the intention to ease challenges for smaller communities is commendable, the uniform application of these rules raises valid concerns for Muslim institutions that have never faced such issues. Protecting the minority essence of these institutions is paramount," Khan added.

The BJP has condemned the move, calling it an act of "minority appeasement" and a threat to Karnataka's cultural and linguistic heritage. Senior BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa said, "This decision undermines Kannada culture and caters solely to vote-bank politics. We will not allow this injustice to the Kannada people." He warned of statewide protests if the government fails to withdraw its decision.

The government has invited public feedback on the draft amendments and plans to finalise the changes soon. Provisions for mandatory periodic compliance reporting by minority institutions have also been removed, simplifying administrative processes for these institutions.

Despite the backlash, the Congress government has defended the decision as a step toward greater inclusivity in higher education while upholding constitutional principles. "This policy change is a step toward inclusivity, addressing long-standing challenges faced by smaller minority communities. It’s a progressive move, but we must ensure it doesn’t compromise the core values of minority institutions," an official said.