ETV Bharat / state

Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Uttarkashi, Residents Rush Out Of Homes

Mild tremors of 3.2 magnitude were felt in Uttarkashi at 1:07 PM. Residents rushed out, but no damage was reported.

Etv Bharat
Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Uttarkashi: The earth shook once again in Uttarakhand, as mild tremors were felt in Uttarkashi district at 1:07 PM. On feeling the tremors, residents rushed out of their homes. The earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. Tremors have been felt in the district several times in the past as well. Fortunately, there are no reports of any damage from this quake.

According to information received from the Disaster Control Room, mild tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district at 1:07 PM. The epicentre of the earthquake is reported to be in the forests of Jakhol, located in the Mori block area. The information about the quake was received through the police wireless network and the Tehsil Control Room.

It is worth recalling that Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand is an earthquake-prone region. Mild tremors are frequently experienced here. In 1991, a devastating earthquake struck Uttarkashi district, measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale.

Thousands of houses were destroyed in that earthquake, and more than 700 people lost their lives. In January this year alone, earthquake tremors were felt nine times in Uttarkashi. Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain has instructed all departments and organisations involved in disaster management to remain on alert.

Read more: Minor Earthquakes Jolt Several Districts in North Telangana, Cause Panic Among Locals

Uttarkashi: The earth shook once again in Uttarakhand, as mild tremors were felt in Uttarkashi district at 1:07 PM. On feeling the tremors, residents rushed out of their homes. The earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. Tremors have been felt in the district several times in the past as well. Fortunately, there are no reports of any damage from this quake.

According to information received from the Disaster Control Room, mild tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district at 1:07 PM. The epicentre of the earthquake is reported to be in the forests of Jakhol, located in the Mori block area. The information about the quake was received through the police wireless network and the Tehsil Control Room.

It is worth recalling that Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand is an earthquake-prone region. Mild tremors are frequently experienced here. In 1991, a devastating earthquake struck Uttarkashi district, measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale.

Thousands of houses were destroyed in that earthquake, and more than 700 people lost their lives. In January this year alone, earthquake tremors were felt nine times in Uttarkashi. Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain has instructed all departments and organisations involved in disaster management to remain on alert.

Read more: Minor Earthquakes Jolt Several Districts in North Telangana, Cause Panic Among Locals

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARKASHI EARTHQUAKERESIDENTS RUSH OUT OF HOMESMILD TREMORS FELT IN UTTARKASHINO REPORTS OF ANY DAMAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.