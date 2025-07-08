ETV Bharat / state

Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Uttarkashi, Residents Rush Out Of Homes

Uttarkashi: The earth shook once again in Uttarakhand, as mild tremors were felt in Uttarkashi district at 1:07 PM. On feeling the tremors, residents rushed out of their homes. The earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. Tremors have been felt in the district several times in the past as well. Fortunately, there are no reports of any damage from this quake.

According to information received from the Disaster Control Room, mild tremors were felt in the Uttarkashi district at 1:07 PM. The epicentre of the earthquake is reported to be in the forests of Jakhol, located in the Mori block area. The information about the quake was received through the police wireless network and the Tehsil Control Room.

It is worth recalling that Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand is an earthquake-prone region. Mild tremors are frequently experienced here. In 1991, a devastating earthquake struck Uttarkashi district, measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale.