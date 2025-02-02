3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner, No Damage

Bikaner: A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the Bikaner area of Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at Latitude 27.76 N and Longitude 73.72 E. In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 02/02/2025 12:58:00 IST, Lat: 27.76 N, Long: 73.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bikaner, Rajasthan."

According to the Department of Seismology, earthquake tremors were felt in Bikaner at 12:58 pm. People got scared due to the sudden shaking of the earth. There was an atmosphere of fear among the people due to the earthquake and many people came out of their homes in fear.

Tremors were felt for a few seconds, but no damage was done. Due to the tremors, the windows in houses shook and the goods kept in the shops also tumbled. However, there was no loss of life or property due to the tremors. The Department of Seismology has not given any information about where the epicentre of the earthquake. After the earthquake, the people of the city panicked and immediately came out of their houses.

Many people stood on the road and started inquiring about the condition of their family members. However, administrative officials confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was far from Bikaner and its intensity was low, so there was no possibility of any major damage.