4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Amid Rains

New Delhi: Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and several parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The earthquake measured 4.4 Richter scale and lasted for about 4-5 seconds, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

According to initial reports, the tremors were felt around 9 am, while rain was already lashing several parts of the region. Videos from residents showed household items shaking. No damage to life or property has been reported so far.

The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Just as the earthquake struck, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) put out an advisory asking people not to panic, run outside only when the tremors stop and do not use the lift. The NDRF in a post on X also advised the drivers to pull over at an open space and remain inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, triggering waterlogging and traffic jams. The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 23 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35.6 degrees Celsius. (With PTI Inputs)