Ninth Jolt In A Week: Uttarkashi Struck By 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Uttarkashi: An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude struck Uttarkashi, a border district of Uttarakhand at around 9:29 am on Friday. While there were no reports of any damage, people rushed out of their houses, offices and shops.

The tremor was felt in the district headquarters and adjoining areas. Its epicentre was at Fuch-Kandi near Sarutal lake in the Yamunotri range. It was the ninth tremor to strike the region in the last one week. On Thursday evening, similar tremors were felt in the region following which people came out of their houses. According to information received from the district disaster control room, the earthquake occurred at 7:31 in the evening and its depth was measured five km below the earth. An advisory has been issued by the district administration in view of the frequent earthquakes. People have been advised to move to safe places in the event of an earthquake and avail information from toll-free numbers. Earlier, on January 24 and 25, Uttarkashi experienced six earthquakes within 48 hours. Another earthquake rocked the region on January 29. Uttarakhand lies in zones IV and V of India’s earthquake zonation map. Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts, along with some areas of Almora, Champawat, Tehri, Uttarkashi and Pauri districts, fall in zone V, while the remaining areas fall in zone IV.

Nine earthquakes in a week

Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude at 7.14 am on January 24

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude at 8.19 am on January 24

Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude at 7.41 am on January 24