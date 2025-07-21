ETV Bharat / state

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kishtwar In J&K

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Monday.

Represenatational Image
Represenatational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 8:09 AM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: An earthquake hit Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar and a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 1.36 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface at a latitude, 33.17 degrees north and a longitude of 75.87 degrees east, it said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 21/07/2025 01:36:52 IST, Lat: 33.17 N, Long: 75.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir."

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, another low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district at 10:59 pm IST. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, according NCS statement. Its coordinates were registered as 28.06°N latitude and 94.01°E longitude.

Read More

  1. Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Pacific Coast
  2. India Must Record Past Earthquakes To Prepare For Future: IIT Kanpur Geologist

Jammu: An earthquake hit Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar and a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 1.36 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface at a latitude, 33.17 degrees north and a longitude of 75.87 degrees east, it said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 21/07/2025 01:36:52 IST, Lat: 33.17 N, Long: 75.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir."

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, another low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district at 10:59 pm IST. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, according NCS statement. Its coordinates were registered as 28.06°N latitude and 94.01°E longitude.

Read More

  1. Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia's Pacific Coast
  2. India Must Record Past Earthquakes To Prepare For Future: IIT Kanpur Geologist

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EARTHQUAKE HITS KISHTWARNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SEISMOLOGYJAMMU AND KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.