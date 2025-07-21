ETV Bharat / state

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kishtwar In J&K

Jammu: An earthquake hit Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar and a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 1.36 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface at a latitude, 33.17 degrees north and a longitude of 75.87 degrees east, it said.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 21/07/2025 01:36:52 IST, Lat: 33.17 N, Long: 75.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir."