Eagle Snatches Kerala Examinee's Hall Ticket But Returns It Just Before Exam Starts

A candidate of Kerala PSC departmental test was baffled when an eagle swooped down and snatched his hall ticket that he had kept beside him.

Eagle Snatches Kerala Examinee's Hall Ticket But Returns It Just Before Exam Starts
Eagle perched on window with hall ticket (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 10, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

Kasaragod: A bizarre incident unfolded at the Kasaragod Government Upper Primary School before the Kerala Public Service Commission’s departmental test as an eagle snatched away the hall ticket of a candidate but fortunately dropped it just before the exam started. The incident left around 300 candidates and onlookers baffled.

The departmental test was set to begin at 7:30 am and the candidates were busy completing the last-minute revision outside the examination hall. A candidate had momentarily kept the hall ticket next to him. Suddenly an eagle swooped down and snatched the hall ticket. It then perched on the window of the parish hall of the school with the hall ticket in its beak.

A commotion followed with students and staff shouting in panic. However, the eagle sat unfazed, seemingly enjoying the attention, even leaning and shifting with curious poise.

As it was time for the final bell, tension ran high and some onlookers suggested throwing stones to retrieve the ticket. The candidate however hesitated and decided to wait saying, "If the eagle flies away, all hope will be lost."

In a dramatic twist, just as the last bell rang and candidates began entering the exam hall, the eagle dropped the hall ticket and flew away as if content that the exam wasn’t meant for it after all.

Breathing a sigh of relief and offering a quick prayer of thanks, the candidate retrieved the document and hurriedly walked inside the hall, narrowly avoiding disqualification.

The candidate, trying to avoid further attention, declined to speak to media personnel who had arrived at the school after hearing about the incident. The identity of the candidate thus remains unknown.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing one of the most unusual pre-exam dramas in recent times.

