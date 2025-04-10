ETV Bharat / state

Eagle Snatches Kerala Examinee's Hall Ticket But Returns It Just Before Exam Starts

Kasaragod: A bizarre incident unfolded at the Kasaragod Government Upper Primary School before the Kerala Public Service Commission’s departmental test as an eagle snatched away the hall ticket of a candidate but fortunately dropped it just before the exam started. The incident left around 300 candidates and onlookers baffled.

The departmental test was set to begin at 7:30 am and the candidates were busy completing the last-minute revision outside the examination hall. A candidate had momentarily kept the hall ticket next to him. Suddenly an eagle swooped down and snatched the hall ticket. It then perched on the window of the parish hall of the school with the hall ticket in its beak.

A commotion followed with students and staff shouting in panic. However, the eagle sat unfazed, seemingly enjoying the attention, even leaning and shifting with curious poise.

As it was time for the final bell, tension ran high and some onlookers suggested throwing stones to retrieve the ticket. The candidate however hesitated and decided to wait saying, "If the eagle flies away, all hope will be lost."