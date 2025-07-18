ETV Bharat / state

E-Rickshaw Driver Strangled By Wife, Her Lover In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Says Police

Police said the accused woman married Pradeep after the death of her first husband, but she was in a relationship with Salek.

E-Rickshaw Driver Strangled By Wife, Her Lover In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Says Police
E-Rickshaw Driver Strangled By Wife, Her Lover In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Says Police (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

Laksar: The Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested two persons, a 36-year-old woman and her alleged lover, for killing her husband, whose body was found in a mango orchard earlier this week.

The victim, identified as Prateep Kumar (48), son of Omprakash, was an e-rickshaw driver and a resident of Ambu Wala in the Pathri Police Station Area. His body was found on Monday (July 14), after which his nephew, Mangeram, filed a complaint alleging he had been strangled.

Following the complaint, police filed a case and arrested two accused. “Pradeep’s wife and another accused, Salek, have been arrested for the murder. A case has been registered against both of them, and they are being presented before the court,” said Manoj Nautiyal, in charge of Pathri Police Station.

According to him, the accused woman married Pradeep 10 years ago after the death of her first husband, but she was in a relationship with Salek, who lived in the same village. “Pradeep’s wife conspired with Salek to murder her husband. During questioning, the woman confessed to the affair and to plotting the murder,” Nautiyal added.

Police later arrested Salek near Laksar railway station and recovered the towel reportedly used in the killing. “Salek had gone missing, and his phone had been switched off since the day of the incident, raising further suspicion,” they said.

The woman has three daughters from her first marriage and two children with Pradeep. She had allegedly grown dissatisfied with her second marriage, leading to the murder plot.

Recent similar incident

This is not the first such case, as a similar incident took place recently in Indore, where transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by his newlywed wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha.

