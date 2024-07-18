E-rickshaw Driver Attacked With Baseball Bat By Friend, Three Others In Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Goons on Wednesday beat an e-rickshaw driver with a baseball bat in posh Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur with the video of the beating going viral on the Internet.

In the video, some youths are seen beating the young man with a baseball bat despite the young man constantly screaming to save himself. The more the young man screams for help, the more the goons beat him, it can be seen in the video. The victim has been identified as Shankar Singh Thakur and the incident is of Monday July 15.

Narrating his ordeal, Thakur, who drives a rented e-rickshaw said that at around 10:00 pm on Monday, he left the e-rickshaw with the owner and left home on his bike when his friend Prince Bagde called him and asked him to meet at Buddha Chowk in Ramnagar.

“Prince Bagde told me that he had to go to jail because of me. He attacked me with a baseball bat over this matter,” Thakur said. The injured young man is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, the crime was carried out by four goons. The police have registered a case of attempted murder and kidnapping into the incident.

Lakhan Patel, Additional SP, City said that the video going viral on social media is from Gudhiyari police station area of late Monday night. He said that the victim was attacked by Prince Bagde, Ankush and two of their accomplices. The injured Shankar Singh Thakur is undergoing treatment in the hospital where he is stable, the police officer said. He said that Gudhiyari police have registered a case against the four accused under sections of attempt to murder and kidnapping and a manhunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

According to the police, the goons who beat the youth are serial offenders and have gone to jail in the past. After beating the victim, the accused abandoned him on the road in Mandirhasaud police station area, about 25 kilometers from Raipur. When the injured youth regained consciousness, he was taken to the hospital with the help of Dial 112.