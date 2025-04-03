Ooty And Kodaikanal E-Pass: Madras HC Agrees To Hear TN Govt's Review Petition

Chennai: The Madras High Court has agreed to hear Tamil Nadu government's petition seeking a review of the court's March 13 order imposing a cap on the number of tourist vehicles entering Ooty and Kodaikanal.
The state government filed the review petition on Thursday, and the court agreed to hear it on Friday (April 4). In its order, the Madras High Court mandated the use of an e-pass for all vehicles entering the two hill stations to control the influx and protect the natural environment of these tourist places.
The court ordered that a maximum of 6,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 8,000 per day on weekends be allowed in Ooty. Similarly, the court fixed a cap of 4,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends for Kodaikanal.
On Wednesday, traders in the two hill stations protested against the capping of the tourist vehicles. A shop-lockdown protest was held in Ooty on behalf of the traders' association, claiming that the e-pass system had severely affected the tourism industry and the normal life of the local people.
It is pertinent to mention that tourist vehicles in Ooty and Kodaikanal cause huge traffic congestion, especially during weekends and holidays. Given the circumstances, a case was filed in the Madras High Court seeking to impose restrictions on tourist vehicles.
