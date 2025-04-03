ETV Bharat / state

Ooty And Kodaikanal E-Pass: Madras HC Agrees To Hear TN Govt's Review Petition

Chennai: The Madras High Court has agreed to hear Tamil Nadu government's petition seeking a review of the court's March 13 order imposing a cap on the number of tourist vehicles entering Ooty and Kodaikanal.

The state government filed the review petition on Thursday, and the court agreed to hear it on Friday (April 4). In its order, the Madras High Court mandated the use of an e-pass for all vehicles entering the two hill stations to control the influx and protect the natural environment of these tourist places.

The court ordered that a maximum of 6,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 8,000 per day on weekends be allowed in Ooty. Similarly, the court fixed a cap of 4,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends for Kodaikanal.