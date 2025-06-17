E-Lights Offer Hope To Idukki Farmers Battling Wildlife Menace

Idukki: Farmers in Idukki, Kerala, are finding relief in the form of 'E-lights,' an innovative solution developed by the State Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to combat the escalating problem of wildlife intrusions. These lights, distributed on a trial basis in Kanthalloor and Marayoor panchayats, have proven effective in deterring wild animals, according to local farmers. In the initial phase, 200 units were distributed free of charge.

How the 'E-Light' Works

This compact device, designed by the State Krishi Vigyan Kendra, is powered by solar panels. At night, it emits intermittent blue light. Authorities are hopeful that this blinking light will disorient and deter wild animals, preventing them from entering farmlands. Farmers in an elephant-prone area conducted a notable experiment, placing a jackfruit near one of the lights. The pulsating blue light successfully kept the elephants away, which farmers highlight as clear evidence of the lights' effectiveness.

Expansion Planned if Trial Succeeds

The Department of Agriculture has advised positioning the lights according to the height of the animals causing damage. For areas plagued by wild boars, the lights should be installed at boar height, while in elephant-affected regions, they should be placed at an elephant's height. If this trial proves successful, the Department of Agriculture aims to expand the distribution of 'E-lights' to all areas experiencing wildlife menace. This initiative is expected to provide significant relief to Idukki's farming community.

Farmers in Idukki face daily losses amounting to lakhs of rupees due to the destruction caused by wild boars and elephants. Crops such as cardamom, bananas, coconuts, tapioca, and taro are extensively damaged, making it difficult for farmers to sustain their livelihoods. There have been previous reports of many farmers contemplating abandoning agriculture altogether.

In Idukki, incidents of human fatalities and injuries from wildlife attacks are also becoming increasingly common. Wild animals encroaching into residential areas, damaging homes, and killing livestock are also on the rise.

Recently, wild elephants caused panic in residential areas, including Munnar, leaving residents fearing for their safety even when commuting to schools and workplaces. The presence of tigers and leopards further compounds public anxiety. In this critical situation, authorities believe that systems like 'E-lights' will be highly beneficial for farmers.