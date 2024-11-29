Over 2 Million Odisha Ration Card Holders Miss e-KYC Deadline

Kendrapara/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched an e-KYC initiative to ensure transparency in ration card distribution under the National and State Food Security schemes. However, the program’s rollout has been fraught with challenges, leaving over two million beneficiaries across the state yet to complete their e-KYC.
The e-KYC system, introduced by the BJP-led government, seeks to address long-standing allegations of fraud in the ration card system. Instances of ration being claimed by “ghost” beneficiaries or misused cards have plagued the Public Distribution System (PDS) for years. Starting in June, the government mandated e-KYC for all beneficiaries, requiring them to authenticate their identities through Aadhaar-linked biometric verification.
According to officials, the deadline for e-KYC completion is November 30, but logistical issues and accessibility challenges have slowed progress.
The Kendrapara Case
In Kendrapara district, where 11.98 lakh beneficiaries rely on ration cards, over 2 lakh people are yet to complete their e-KYC. Civil Supplies Officer Srinivas Sahu highlighted that while many issues, such as machine failures and health-related delays, have hindered progress, the field teams are working to address them.
“Once verification is complete, we will have accurate data and can exclude ineligible beneficiaries. Migrant laborers are particularly vulnerable, but they can register on the e-Shram portal and complete e-KYC at any PDS center, even outside Odisha,” Sahu said.
Ground Reality: Migrants Struggle
Contrary to official claims, migrant workers like Sudhansu Shekhar Sahu from Haldia village in Kendrapara’s Derabish block speak on the difficulties. “I live in Andhra Pradesh and tried to complete my e-KYC there, but it wasn’t possible. After several failed attempts, I had to return to my village, spending Rs 5,000 on travel. The process itself took only 10 minutes, but the inconvenience and cost were immense,” he lamented.
Such experiences highlight a gap in the system, especially for Odisha’s sizable migrant population.
Delays Frustrate Beneficiaries
Even local beneficiaries allege delays in accessing their entitlements. Mirza Ghulam Arsad Beg, a resident of Gualsingh, said the e-KYC system has slowed the process of collecting rations. “Earlier, the process was quick. Now, we wait for hours due to system issues. While e-KYC is a good initiative, it’s creating problems for those living outside the state,” he said.
Statewide Challenges
Across Odisha, the e-KYC drive faces major backlogs. Ganjam district leads with 5,36,888 pending cases, followed by Kalahandi (4,46,898) and Mayurbhanj (4,23,778). In Kendrapara, 2,06,679 beneficiaries have yet to complete e-KYC, with specific blocks like Rajnagar and Mahakalpada reporting the highest gaps.
Block-Wise Pendency in Kendrapara
• Rajnagar: 29,867
• Mahakalpada: 28,578
• Pattamundai: 26,069
• Rajkanika: 25,352
• Ali: 22,764
The government’s push for transparency through e-KYC is commendable, but the challenges faced by beneficiaries—especially migrants—underscore the need for systemic improvements, said local residents of Mahakalpada. Free e-KYC centers in other states, better communication, and extended deadlines could alleviate the burden on beneficiaries and ensure a smoother transition to the new system, they added.
