Over 2 Million Odisha Ration Card Holders Miss e-KYC Deadline

Kendrapara/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched an e-KYC initiative to ensure transparency in ration card distribution under the National and State Food Security schemes. However, the program’s rollout has been fraught with challenges, leaving over two million beneficiaries across the state yet to complete their e-KYC.

The e-KYC system, introduced by the BJP-led government, seeks to address long-standing allegations of fraud in the ration card system. Instances of ration being claimed by “ghost” beneficiaries or misused cards have plagued the Public Distribution System (PDS) for years. Starting in June, the government mandated e-KYC for all beneficiaries, requiring them to authenticate their identities through Aadhaar-linked biometric verification.

According to officials, the deadline for e-KYC completion is November 30, but logistical issues and accessibility challenges have slowed progress.

District wise e-KYC of PDS beneficiaries (ETV Bharat)

The Kendrapara Case

In Kendrapara district, where 11.98 lakh beneficiaries rely on ration cards, over 2 lakh people are yet to complete their e-KYC. Civil Supplies Officer Srinivas Sahu highlighted that while many issues, such as machine failures and health-related delays, have hindered progress, the field teams are working to address them.

“Once verification is complete, we will have accurate data and can exclude ineligible beneficiaries. Migrant laborers are particularly vulnerable, but they can register on the e-Shram portal and complete e-KYC at any PDS center, even outside Odisha,” Sahu said.

E-KYC Push Faces Hurdles (ETV Bharat)

Ground Reality: Migrants Struggle

Contrary to official claims, migrant workers like Sudhansu Shekhar Sahu from Haldia village in Kendrapara’s Derabish block speak on the difficulties. “I live in Andhra Pradesh and tried to complete my e-KYC there, but it wasn’t possible. After several failed attempts, I had to return to my village, spending Rs 5,000 on travel. The process itself took only 10 minutes, but the inconvenience and cost were immense,” he lamented.