E-Coli Outbreak Reported In Kochi Complex, 350 Residents Affected

Ernakulam: Around 350 residents, including 25 children aged below five years, of a housing complex in Kakkanad in Kerala's Kochi have been hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and diarrhea. The health department, which initiated a probe into the matter, has confirmed E-coli contamination.

Earlier, municipal and health department teams inspected drinking water sources that are used by the people here. The incident took place at DLF complex in Kakkanad in Kochi.

The first case was reported on June 1 when a resident sought treatment for diarrhea and stomach ache. The number of affected individuals increased with each passing day with a total of 350 cases being reported till yesterday. There are 1,268 flats across 15 towers and more than 5,000 residents reside at this complex.

Heavy rains lashed the area on May 27 and 28 causing floods in the basement of the complex. Soon after which, residents reported health issues. Authorities suspected that the health issue was due to water contamination and it is likely that sewage entered the water tank during the rains. The complex authorities initiated measures including super chlorination to take stock of the situation.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that an inspection has been ordered by health officials and a medical team has been sent to the residential complex to examine the water sources.

Read more

Five bacteria types claimed 6.8 lakh lives in India in 2019: Lancet study