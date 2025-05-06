E-Bike At Rs 30,000: Andhra University Students Claim To Have Created Affordable Eco-friendly Two-Wheeler

Visakhapatnam: In a significant innovation, which could revolutionize the two-wheeler market in the country, a group of engineering students at Andhra Pradesh University's Engineering College have claimed to have invented an affordable electric two-wheeler aimed at making eco-friendly transport accessible to all.

While electric vehicles (EVs) have gained significant attention amid rising fuel costs and pollution concerns, high prices of the vehicles have kept them out of the common people's reach.

G. Navya, R. Yamuna, K. Sirisha, K. Divya Teja, G. Kusuma, P. Jyothi Prasanna, P. Himaja, and M. V. Meghana, final-year B. Tech students at the Women’s Engineering College have claimed to have developed a budget-friendly alternative.

The Story Behind The Affordable Electric Bike

Recalling the journey of making the affordable e-bike, the students said that they embarked on the project as part of their academic requirements and spent two months working tirelessly to create an electric two-wheeler, costing just Rs. 30,000, far below the price of conventional EVs available in the market.

As for the inspiration behind the two-wheeler, the idea stemmed from a thorough examination of existing e-vehicles, the students said. The students said that they explored various features, pricing, and technologies, realizing that a more affordable e-vehicle could revolutionize personal transport for many. With support from their mentors, Dr. M. Revathi and Dr. M. Divya, they converted a second-hand petrol scooty, bought for just Rs 4,000 from Purna Market, into an electric vehicle.

The conversion involved the installation of a 24V, 18AH Lithium-Ion Phosphate battery, a 350W BLDC Hub Motor, and a 10K Ohms throttle (accelerator). These components were carefully mounted onto the scooty, transforming it into a fully functional e-two-wheeler. The result? A vehicle that can travel up to 35 kilometers at a speed of 30 km/h, requiring only an hour of charging.

One of the key highlights of the invention is its battery life, which lasts between 4 to 5 years. The students believe that, with further upgrades to the battery capacity and display, this vehicle could become a viable option for a larger section of the population, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and the rising fuel costs.

“The success of this project is not just about the technology, but also about the impact it could have on making sustainable transport more affordable and accessible to the general public,” said G. Navya, one of the project leaders.