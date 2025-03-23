Chhattisgarh DCM Vijay Sharma Meets Soldiers In Bijapur; Speaks About New Surrender Policy For Naxals

Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Saturday visited Bijapur and vowed to end Naxalism in the Bastar region.

He met jawans, who are deployed in the region and then addressed a rally. He said that Naxalism will be eliminated in 2026. "The people of Bastar want education, roads, hospitals, electricity and water. The Naxals wish that these facilities should not be given to the people. They do not allow people to send their children to schools. Naxals send their children to cities but do not allow citizens to allow their children to study. Now, we will not tolerate the fear of weapons," Sharma said.

Sharma, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said the Chhattisgarh government is giving skill-development training to Naxals, who have surrendered. "Among those are 28 Naxals, who were staying in the areas near the Telangana border," he added.

The surrendered Naxals welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister upon his arrival. "Facilities like schools, mobile towers, roads, anganwadis, hospitals and electricity must reach villages. How can someone stop it? Naxals, whose children study abroad, do not allow for the construction of schools in villages. They have halted the development of villages. According to the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) Naxalism will be eradicated by March 2025," Sharma added.

The surrendered Naxals also interacted with the Deputy Chief Minister and they praised the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government.

Sharma also said that the culture of Bastar was well-known in the world. He also spoke about the new surrender policy for the Naxals of the Chhattisgarh government. "The Naxals should surrender and come to the mainstream and avail facilities. We will not tolerate anti-social activities at any cost," he added.