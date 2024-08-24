ETV Bharat / state

Dwarka ISKCON Temple Will Celebrate Janmashtami With Pomp, 1 Lakh Dishes To Be Offered To Krishna

New Delhi: The Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated with great pomp and fervour on August 26. Preparations are underway at the ISKCON temple located in Sector 13 in Dwarka, Delhi. A three-day Krishna Janmotsav will be celebrated in the temple, where one lakh dishes will be offered to the Lord.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, the head priest of the ISKON temple, Ved Chaitanya Das, said he has been associated with this temple for the last 10 years and Janmashtami is a special festival here. Every year, something special is done on the occasion of Janmashtami and this time, one lakh different dishes will be offered to Lord Krishna. Kirtan will be organised in the temple throughout the day.

10 lakh dishes for Lord Krishna

"Preparations have begun about two months in advance. Many meetings have been organised in this regard. On the day of Janmashtami, one lakh dishes will be prepared and offered to Lord Krishna," he said.

Temple will be decorated with flowers from across the the world

For decorating the temple, hundred types of flowers have been ordered from across the world. On the eve of Janmashtami, more than 500 school children will participate in plays depicting the life and deeds of Lord Krishna, the head priest said. Many new shining stars will mesmerize the audience with their soulful bhajans. Although Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, the festivities will begin from the evening of August 25.

YouTubers invited

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami in ISKCON temple is worth seeing. Chaitanya Das said that some famous YouTubers have been invited at the festival. Among them are two children, Ayush and Piyush who will present a special programme in the evening. Devotees will be able to have Lord Krishna's darshan from 4:30 am. Bhajans and Kirtans of Vaishno Maharaj will be organised at 8:30 am.

Presentation of kirtan by famous Sachchidananda Gaur Guru and his group

On the day of Janmashtami, arrangements will be made for the devotees to visit the temple throughout the day. In the evening, kirtan will be presented by world famous Sachchidananda Gaur Guru and his group. The main purpose of organising kirtan is that the devotees of Krishna who come to the temple can dance along with the devotional songs on the day of Janmashtami.