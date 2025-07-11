Dwarka Fishing Boat Scam: Police Detain 56 Accused

Dwarka: Gujarat police on Friday detained 56 accused in connection with the Dwarka fishing boat scam. A case has been registered against 93 boat owners at the Okha Marine Police Station.

During the investigation, it was found that a total of 52 boats were registered using fake documents. Further action has been initiated against 145 boat operators. So far, 56 accused, including three agents in Dwarka district, one in Jamnagar and two operators operating fake firms from Bhavnagar and giving fake engine and boat bills and boat owners, have been detained, police officials said.

The boat owners used to register their old fishing boats illegally and contact private agents working as local fishing consultancy firms to obtain fishing licenses. The fishing consultant agents used to meet the owners of fake firms named Varni Corporation, Hanumant Enterprise of Bhavnagar and Shiva Global Marine, Eram Enterprise of Alang and send the measurements and details of the old boats to the owners of these fake firms, they said.

The details were then used to generate fake GST bills, which were sent back to the boat owners. These included fake bills with bogus GST numbers for new boats, fake e-way bills for transportation, and fake invoices for purchasing new engines, officials added.

Additionally, all formalities such as notarised affidavits for boat registration, photographs of the boat owner (with the boat name and engine number visible), and filled application forms were handled by these agents for a commission. All the documents were uploaded in the Real Craft software, falsely presenting them as genuine, leading to the issuance of fake boat registrations and licenses, they said.

Read More