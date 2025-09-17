ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Polls: Delhi High Court Bans Victory Procession After Results

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University from taking out victory processions anywhere in the national capital after the results of DUSU polls on September 19. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was not interfering with the elections, but if the polls are not conducted in a "satisfactory order", it may stop the functioning of the officer bearers of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

It further directed Delhi Police, DU officials, and civil administration to take all possible and permissible steps to stop any untoward incident during the polls, and to ensure that no violation of regulations takes place. The bench passed the directions while hearing a petition related to alleged defacement of property during the polls.

The court was told that the campaign has been stopped, and the polling will take place Thursday, and counting the day after. It reiterated that any violation shall be viewed seriously and "may amount of contempt of court".

The bench further directed Delhi Police, and DU administration to file status reports by September 18 and "correctly inform" the court if any violation was found before or after the polls, and what action was taken in that regard.

Considering the large issue of violation of regulations, as brought up during hearing of the petition, several directions were issued, and actions were taken, still no result came out, the bench said.

"Not interfering with election, but if polls don't take place in satisfactory order, we may stop functioning of the office bearers," the bench said.

It noted the suggestions made by all parties concerned, and observed that after victory, candidates take out victory parades, which police, or any other authorities are unable to stop. The court further recorded undertakings by some of the candidates not to take out any victory procession after the victory.