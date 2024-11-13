DUSU Election: Results To Be Announced On November 21

New Delhi: Almost two months after the elections were held for the Delhi University Students' Union, poll results will be annouced on November 21, university officials said.
The results were initially supposed to be declared the next day after the elections, which took place on September 27. This year, 51,379 students out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters cast ballots, the lowest number in at least a decade.
As a result of the election, campaign materials had disfigured several public areas. After considering the case, the Delhi High Court halted the proceedings till all defacement-related concerns were resolved.
In the presence of an Election Commission team, the central panel and college representatives' vote counts will start at 8.30 am on November 21 at the DU Conference Centre, an official said.
Delhi University stored the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a strong room at the examination department, monitored around the clock by a police team.
EVMs were utilised to vote for DUSU's central panel, which consists of the positions of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. College representatives were chosen via ballots.
The High Court permitted the institution to make the results public by November 26 at the latest after conditionally lifting the stay, allowing the counting to proceed if all campaign-related defacement was cleaned up.
"Preparations are underway for the November 21 counting. Most of the cleaning work has already been completed. The EVMs and ballot papers will be opened in the presence of the Election Commission's team to maintain transparency," a Delhi University official said.
