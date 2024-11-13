ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Election: Results To Be Announced On November 21

File photo of students waiting to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House–Delhi University in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Almost two months after the elections were held for the Delhi University Students' Union, poll results will be annouced on November 21, university officials said.

The results were initially supposed to be declared the next day after the elections, which took place on September 27. This year, 51,379 students out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters cast ballots, the lowest number in at least a decade.

As a result of the election, campaign materials had disfigured several public areas. After considering the case, the Delhi High Court halted the proceedings till all defacement-related concerns were resolved.

In the presence of an Election Commission team, the central panel and college representatives' vote counts will start at 8.30 am on November 21 at the DU Conference Centre, an official said.