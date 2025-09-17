ETV Bharat / state

DUSU Election 2025: Campaigning Ends, Student Groups Now Rely On Social Media To Reach Voters

New Delhi: The campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections ended at 8 AM on Wednesday, ahead of the September 18 polling. With the official campaigning period over, student organisations and their candidates are now turning heavily to social media to continue reaching students.

Both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have set up social media 'war rooms' to keep their messages alive digitally. From here, videos, graphics, posts, and promotional material are being circulated across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.

According to ABVP States Media Coordinator Riddhi Verma, all the content created during the campaign has already been shared online, and now these posts are being re-circulated. She said, "Our aim is to remind students of the work done and promote candidates through Instagram stories, reels, and trending campaigns."

She also added that ABVP is highlighting its year-round activities on social media to help students make an informed decision. She said that the code of conduct is being followed strictly, and no ground campaigning is taking place after the deadline.