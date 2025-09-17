DUSU Election 2025: Campaigning Ends, Student Groups Now Rely On Social Media To Reach Voters
After DUSU campaigning ended, ABVP and NSUI shifted focus to social media, using digital war rooms, videos, and posts to connect with students before voting.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections ended at 8 AM on Wednesday, ahead of the September 18 polling. With the official campaigning period over, student organisations and their candidates are now turning heavily to social media to continue reaching students.
Both Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) have set up social media 'war rooms' to keep their messages alive digitally. From here, videos, graphics, posts, and promotional material are being circulated across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.
According to ABVP States Media Coordinator Riddhi Verma, all the content created during the campaign has already been shared online, and now these posts are being re-circulated. She said, "Our aim is to remind students of the work done and promote candidates through Instagram stories, reels, and trending campaigns."
She also added that ABVP is highlighting its year-round activities on social media to help students make an informed decision. She said that the code of conduct is being followed strictly, and no ground campaigning is taking place after the deadline.
NSUI, too, is actively relying on digital campaigning. Ravi Pandey, NSUI's media in-charge, said that the organisation has released videos and graphics showcasing candidates' college visits and their work during the year. "We are focusing on digital outreach to gather maximum voter support," he said. Candidates' ballot numbers are also being posted online to ensure that students recognise them while voting.
Interestingly, the digital push is being matched with the candidates' social media presence. ABVP's presidential candidate Ayan Mann has 41,7000 followers, while vice-presidential candidate Govind Tanwar has 24,700. ABVP's secretary candidate Kunal Chaudhary has 13,400 followers, and joint secretary candidate Deepika Jha has 32,100 followers.
NSUI's presidential candidate Joshlyn Nandita Chaudhary leads with 1.22 lakh followers. Vice-presidential candidate Rahul Jhansal has 33,800 followers, secretary candidate Kabir has 10,800, and joint secretary candidate Luvkush Bhadana has 12,600 followers.
