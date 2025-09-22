ETV Bharat / state

Ravana Mausi, The Odisha Woman Who Builds Effigies Of The Demon Only To Watch Them Burn

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar:

The smell of glue and bamboo shavings pervades all across Bankual, a place located on Bhubaneswar outskirts, as 65-year-old ‘Ravana Mausi’ measures the half-finished head of the demon Ravana. Shobharani Mahapatra, busy dipping strips of paper into the glue paste, smoothens it across bamboo frames. Her fingers move with precision, and she keeps layering one piece of paper after another until the ten-headed demon’s outline emerges. At the workshop, there lie many such Ravanas, some completed and others half-finished. After exactly 10 days, these effigies will tower above pandals, in front of dazzling crowds before collapsing into smoke and ash.

For more than four decades, Shobharani has been crafting Odisha’s famed Ravana for the Dasami ritual. Every Dussehra, she builds 15-20 effigies, some as high as 80 feet which are usually ordered by puja mandaps in Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Angul, and Talcher.

Ravana Mausi, The Odisha Woman Who Builds Effigies Of The Demon Only To Watch Them Burn (ETV Bharat)

“This is the work I have been doing for 40 years now. The number of effigies I make has come down as I am aging and it is always not possible to make so many,” she says, wiping sweat from her brow. She used to make more than 20 each season some years back. But still, without the Ravana she creates, Dussehra feels incomplete in most pandals.

How did she end up making the demon? “By chance,” says Shobharani recalling how a group of local boys once asked her to make a small Ravana effigy for their neighbourhood puja. Since she never tried her hands in the craft, she obliged them by creating a five-foot figure with bamboo, cloth, and homemade glue. It was the moment when the effigy was burnt that redefined the purpose of her life. Then on, she started making bigger effigies and the orders started growing year after year.

Seeing her hard work, her husband, Rajkishore and children chipped in. Now, her daughter-in-law, Itishri, has also stepped in, learning the tricks of the trade. “Half of my life I have devoted to making Ravana. But I am happy that my daughter-in-law has learnt the art and will carry it forward,” says Shobharani.

She takes 15 days to complete one Ravana effigy. While bamboo poles form the main frame, it is tied by strong jute rope for support. Layers of cloth including old saris, and recycled paper are pasted with glue which is made from rice flour. Natural dyes are then applied on the effigy to get the right skin tone, while flour doughs are used to sculpt details like moustaches, teeth, and the fierce eyes - the defining features of the demon king. Finally, the last part is looked into - his crown, armour, and finally firecrackers are attached, says Shobharani explaining the process.