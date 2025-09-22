Ravana Mausi, The Odisha Woman Who Builds Effigies Of The Demon Only To Watch Them Burn
For 40 years, Shobharani Mohapatra has been creating effigies of demon king Ravana so that they can be destroyed, signifying victory of good over evil.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar:
The smell of glue and bamboo shavings pervades all across Bankual, a place located on Bhubaneswar outskirts, as 65-year-old ‘Ravana Mausi’ measures the half-finished head of the demon Ravana. Shobharani Mahapatra, busy dipping strips of paper into the glue paste, smoothens it across bamboo frames. Her fingers move with precision, and she keeps layering one piece of paper after another until the ten-headed demon’s outline emerges. At the workshop, there lie many such Ravanas, some completed and others half-finished. After exactly 10 days, these effigies will tower above pandals, in front of dazzling crowds before collapsing into smoke and ash.
For more than four decades, Shobharani has been crafting Odisha’s famed Ravana for the Dasami ritual. Every Dussehra, she builds 15-20 effigies, some as high as 80 feet which are usually ordered by puja mandaps in Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Angul, and Talcher.
“This is the work I have been doing for 40 years now. The number of effigies I make has come down as I am aging and it is always not possible to make so many,” she says, wiping sweat from her brow. She used to make more than 20 each season some years back. But still, without the Ravana she creates, Dussehra feels incomplete in most pandals.
How did she end up making the demon? “By chance,” says Shobharani recalling how a group of local boys once asked her to make a small Ravana effigy for their neighbourhood puja. Since she never tried her hands in the craft, she obliged them by creating a five-foot figure with bamboo, cloth, and homemade glue. It was the moment when the effigy was burnt that redefined the purpose of her life. Then on, she started making bigger effigies and the orders started growing year after year.
Seeing her hard work, her husband, Rajkishore and children chipped in. Now, her daughter-in-law, Itishri, has also stepped in, learning the tricks of the trade. “Half of my life I have devoted to making Ravana. But I am happy that my daughter-in-law has learnt the art and will carry it forward,” says Shobharani.
She takes 15 days to complete one Ravana effigy. While bamboo poles form the main frame, it is tied by strong jute rope for support. Layers of cloth including old saris, and recycled paper are pasted with glue which is made from rice flour. Natural dyes are then applied on the effigy to get the right skin tone, while flour doughs are used to sculpt details like moustaches, teeth, and the fierce eyes - the defining features of the demon king. Finally, the last part is looked into - his crown, armour, and finally firecrackers are attached, says Shobharani explaining the process.
“The prices vary from Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000, depending on the height and design. It is not about the art only, it is the patience that matters in a creation because we know it is going to be burnt finally. Still we work hard on it,” she explains.
For Shobharani, making an image of arrogance, greed, and ego and then watching it crumble within minutes has a long lasting effect on her life. “It teaches humility. It also focuses on the fact that pride leads to catastrophic results,” she asserts.
But as a creator, she gets emotional. “At times I feel bad because weeks of effort go off in moments. But evil has to end and that is satisfying,” Shobharani adds.
Rajkishore, her husband, speaks about the changing face of Dussehra. “Things were not as gigantic earlier as now. Earlier, there were few pandals and fewer orders. Now, people want large-sized effigies of Ravana. Sometimes pandals place orders for 100 feet tall effigies which is nothing but a competition of show, and money,” he says.
Some places in Odisha where burning of effigy is not permitted, they make laser light shows to show the destruction of evil.
“I feel proud to be a part of the legacy,” Itishri, Shobharani’s daughter in-law says. “I enjoy doing it because I am carrying forward our family’s identity,” she adds.
Belonging to the Old Town area, Shobharani used to craft the Ravana effigies in her courtyard. But now since the size of the Ravana model is increasing, it is not possible to make it at home. “We have been provided a huge space for the workshop by some people. At times, we keep pieces of the body separate and their finishing pieces like crown and armour are attached only on the burning ground,” Shobharani explains.
On Dussehra night, crowds will gather, arrows of fire will be shot through the sky, and Ravana’s towering effigies will roar into flames. Pieces of his body falling apart, people break into euphoria. But ask Shobharani if she has ever witnessed any of the effigies being burnt, and she says, “Yes, many times, from behind the barricades. That moment I feel Dussehra is complete. Without Ravana, no one can understand Ram. Sita Mata was a woman who fought evil in silence. I create the demon so that he is killed, signifying victory of good over evil.”
Read More