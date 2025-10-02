ETV Bharat / state

Dussehra 2025: At 221 Feet, Water-Proof Ravan Effigy In Kota Set To Create Record

Kota: At 221.5 feet, the water-resistant effigy of Ravan for the Kota Dussehra Fair is set to create a record on Thursday as the tallest Ravan effigy ever, officials said on Wednesday.

The effigy is set to enter the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the tallest effigy of Ravan, surpassing the record set in Delhi, where a 210-foot Ravan effigy went up in flames on Dussehra in 2024.

Despite moderate to heavy rain in different parts of this Rajasthan district on Tuesday, the effigy of Ravan stood unshaken and unaffected by the downpour.

Ambala-based artisan Tejendra Chauhan (58), along with his 25-member team, worked for four months to design and prepare the effigy of Ravan, along with 60-foot-tall effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath on either side of the demon king.

“It is the tallest effigy of Ravan in the world, which will be set afire on the occasion of Dusshera on Thursday,” Chauhan told PTI.

The height of the Ravan effigy was earlier fixed at 215 feet. However, agencies deputed by the Kota Municipal Corporation on Monday put the height at 221.5 feet after repeated measurements, he added.