Dussehra 2024: 'Shastra Puja' Held In Uttarakhand's Haridwar On Vijayadashami

Haridwar: As country celebrates Dussehra festival with great pomp, a special 'Shastra puja' (worship of weapons) was held in Naga Sanyasi Akharas of Dashnami Sanyasi tradition established by Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

The unique puja is part of the 2500-year-old tradition by the Naga Sanyasis associated with Dashnami Sanyasi clan. The priests have been following the tradition and worshipping weapons in their respective Akharas for centuries.

The ancient spears named 'Surya Prakash' and 'Bhairav Prakash' kept in Akharas are worshipped as deities by the priests. Besides, modern-day weapons are also worshipped with chanting of mantras.

Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara, said that on the day of Dussehra, they worship the gods and weapons as part of the age-old tradition.

“Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya had established the tradition of scriptures and weapons to protect the nation. Our gods and goddesses also have both scriptures and weapons in their hands,” Maharaj said. He said that according to the ancient tradition of Mahanirvani Akhara, the weapons were also worshipped by the Ramta Panch Naga sanyasis of the Akhara.

Maharaj, hailing the ancient spears at the Akharas, further said, “Surya Prakash and Bhairav Prakash are our spears, which we bathe in the Kumbh Mela and then worship them. “Akharas were established by Shankaracharya to make the sanyasis proficient in scriptures and weapons, so that religion could be protected. The sanyasis who were proficient in scriptures, were also made proficient in weapons by Adi Guru Shankaracharya, therefore worshipping weapons along with scriptures is also necessary,” he said.