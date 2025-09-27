ETV Bharat / state

During Campaign Tour For 2026 Elections, Vijay Alleges 'Secret Pact' Between DMK, BJP In Tamil Nadu

Namakkal: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil actor Vijay has accused chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin of looting the state at the expense of his family.

Speaking during the campaign tour in Namakkal on Saturday in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections, Vijay alleged a “secret pact” between DMK and the BJP.

"There is an indirect relationship between BJP and DMK. Voting for DMK is like voting for BJP. Should this DMK, which is delivering bad governance in Tamil Nadu, come to power again? Or do we want our TVK government? You, the people, should say it. I will definitely uphold the trust you have placed in me. Good things will happen in the upcoming elections, and victory is certain," he said.

Actor and TVK leader Vijay during a campaign tour to Namakkal, Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Continuing his speech, TVK leader Vijay said, "If we say that we will provide the basic facilities needed by the people during the TVK government, political scientists ask us to say something new. What does new mean? Can we say that we will let everyone fly at home? Or can we say that we will build a road to America?"