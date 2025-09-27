During Campaign Tour For 2026 Elections, Vijay Alleges 'Secret Pact' Between DMK, BJP In Tamil Nadu
Vijay, who is on a campaign tour across Tamil Nadu ahead of 2026 assembly polls, accused CM Stalin of "looting" the state at family's expense.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
Namakkal: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Tamil actor Vijay has accused chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin of looting the state at the expense of his family.
Speaking during the campaign tour in Namakkal on Saturday in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections, Vijay alleged a “secret pact” between DMK and the BJP.
"There is an indirect relationship between BJP and DMK. Voting for DMK is like voting for BJP. Should this DMK, which is delivering bad governance in Tamil Nadu, come to power again? Or do we want our TVK government? You, the people, should say it. I will definitely uphold the trust you have placed in me. Good things will happen in the upcoming elections, and victory is certain," he said.
Continuing his speech, TVK leader Vijay said, "If we say that we will provide the basic facilities needed by the people during the TVK government, political scientists ask us to say something new. What does new mean? Can we say that we will let everyone fly at home? Or can we say that we will build a road to America?"
Vijay said that Namakkal had been an emotional land for the people of Tamil Nadu adding he considers it a privilege to speak from the land. He said the main demand of the people of the district was to establish a safe warehouse to store the eggs produced in Namakkal district.
“Has the current ruling government done this? Kidneys of the poor and simple people are being stolen in a hospital owned by a DMK MLA. All those involved in this theft will be punished when the TVK government comes to power,” Vijay said, adding CM Stalin was “looting Tamil Nadu at the expense of his family”.
Vijay is on a campaign tour across Tamil Nadu under the campaign 'Unga Vijay Na Varen'.
He started his first election campaign on the 13th and campaigned in Trichy and Ariyalur districts. He continued his election campaign in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts on September 20 last week.
On Saturday, Vijay arrived in Trichy by private flight from Chennai in the morning and reached Namakkal by car from there.
