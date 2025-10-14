ETV Bharat / state

Durgapur Gang Rape: Police To Take Five Arrested Accused To Crime Spot For Reconstruction

The arrested persons would be taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground.

A view of the medical college, at Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman (File/PTI)
By PTI

Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Police may take the five accused arrested in connection with the gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur to the crime spot on Tuesday for reconstruction of the crime, a senior officer said.

The arrested persons would be taken to the crime spot in the jungle adjacent to Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, which is close to the gates of the private medical college.

"As reconstruction of the crime is a vital part of the investigation, we are planning to conduct it... it may take place today," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, two of the five arrested accused were on Tuesday morning taken to their respective residences, primarily to find evidence linked to the crime which they may have concealed, he said.

Later in the day, the five arrested accused would be taken for medical examination, he said.

Among the five arrested accused, one is a former security guard of the private college, while another is currently working with another hospital, the police officer said.

One accused is a temporary worker at the local civic body while another is an unemployed person.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with one of her friends for dinner.

