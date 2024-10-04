ETV Bharat / state

Durga Puja Organisers Near RG Kar Hospital Refuses Mamata Grant

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Durga Puja Committee right opposite RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata have declined the Rs 85,000 grant offered by the West Bengal government, as a mark of protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital last month.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, the Barwari Puja Committee of Belgachia Yuva Sammilani announced its decision to forgo the state grant, citing the TMC-led state government's alleged negligence following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ramesh Pandey, one of the founder-members of the Belgachia Yuva Sammilani Puja Committee said a month and a half since the gruesome incident here, people from all across are still out on the streets, staging protests and demonstrations, seeking justice for Abhaya.

"It is an open secret that the administration has been mum regarding this incident and nothing concrete has been done. Now they are trying to suppress the public who has hit rock bottom and have come out on the streets demanding justice. Yes, our puja committee is in dire need of money but our sister's worth is much more than that. So, we have decided to refuse the grant from the WB government," Pandey said.